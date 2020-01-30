A Port Hardy man says he’s going to win “greatest uncle of the year!”

That’s because Paul L’Heureux is $675,000 richer thanks to a Set for Life 20th Anniversary lottery ticket.

He bought the winning scratch-off at the Quinsam Service Station in Campbell River with some money that he had leftover from winning some other Scratch & Win tickets. L’Heureux was sitting in his truck when he scratched the ticket.

“I was right at the gas station I thought I wasn’t seeing it correctly and thought I better check again,” said L’Heureux. “I went into the store and checked at the machine, and thought immediately of my nieces and nephews.”

“I’ll be sure to have some scratch tickets in everyone’s stocking at Christmas,” added L’Heureux.

While the majority of the winnings will go to his nieces and nephews, L’Heureux says he plans to keep some for himself to put towards a new car.