BC Ferries logo. (supplied by BC Ferries)
BC Ferries is making an adjustment to this route because of the windy conditions.
Friday’s sailing of the Northern Expedition from Prince Rupert to Port Hardy with mid-coast stops has been revised.
The following revised schedule for the Northern Expedition, subject to weather, is now in effect:
Depart Prince Rupert Friday, January 31 9:00 pm
Arrive Klemtu Saturday, February 1 6:00 am
Depart Klemtu Saturday, February 1 7:00 am
Arrive Bella Bella Saturday, February 1 10:00 am
Depart Bella Bella Saturday, February 1 11:00 am
Arrive Port Hardy Saturday, February 1 5:00 pm
Depart Port Hardy Saturday, February 1 9:00 pm
Arrive Bella Bella Sunday, February 2 3:00 am
Depart Bella Bella Sunday, February 2 4:00 am
Arrive Bella Bella Sunday, February 2 7:00 am
Depart Bella Bella Sunday, February 2 8:00 am
Arrive Prince Rupert Sunday, February 2 4:00 pm
Times provided above are estimates only, are weather dependent, and are subject to change with little notice. Customers are asked to check in and be prepared for boarding at least 2 hours prior to the revised scheduled departure.