BC Ferries is making an adjustment to this route because of the windy conditions.

Friday’s sailing of the Northern Expedition from Prince Rupert to Port Hardy with mid-coast stops has been revised.

The following revised schedule for the Northern Expedition, subject to weather, is now in effect:

Depart      Prince Rupert            Friday, January 31  9:00 pm

Arrive       Klemtu                     Saturday, February 1  6:00 am
Depart      Klemtu                     Saturday, February 1  7:00 am
Arrive       Bella Bella                Saturday, February 1  10:00 am
Depart      Bella Bella                Saturday, February 1  11:00 am
Arrive       Port Hardy                Saturday, February 1  5:00 pm
Depart      Port Hardy                Saturday, February 1  9:00 pm

Arrive       Bella Bella                 Sunday, February 2   3:00 am

Depart      Bella Bella                 Sunday, February 2   4:00 am
Arrive       Bella Bella                 Sunday, February 2   7:00 am
Depart      Bella Bella                 Sunday, February 2   8:00 am
Arrive       Prince Rupert             Sunday, February 2   4:00 pm

Times provided above are estimates only, are weather dependent, and are subject to change with little notice. Customers are asked to check in and be prepared for boarding at least 2 hours prior to the revised scheduled departure.