BC Ferries is making an adjustment to this route because of the windy conditions.

Friday’s sailing of the Northern Expedition from Prince Rupert to Port Hardy with mid-coast stops has been revised.

The following revised schedule for the Northern Expedition, subject to weather, is now in effect:

Depart Prince Rupert Friday, January 31 9:00 pm

Arrive Klemtu Saturday, February 1 6:00 am

Depart Klemtu Saturday, February 1 7:00 am

Arrive Bella Bella Saturday, February 1 10:00 am

Depart Bella Bella Saturday, February 1 11:00 am

Arrive Port Hardy Saturday, February 1 5:00 pm

Depart Port Hardy Saturday, February 1 9:00 pm Arrive Bella Bella Sunday, February 2 3:00 am

Depart Bella Bella Sunday, February 2 4:00 am

Arrive Bella Bella Sunday, February 2 7:00 am

Depart Bella Bella Sunday, February 2 8:00 am