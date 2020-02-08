Some of the protesters from a rally in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs. (Troy Landreville, MyComoxValleyNow.com staff)

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to a natural gas pipeline on their territory are getting support in the Comox Valley.

This afternoon, protesters gathered in downtown Courtenay in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

Five hereditary clan chiefs say the pipeline cannot proceed without their consent.

They are blocking access to a work camp near Smithers after issuing an eviction notice to construction crews.

One of the local protesters was Megan Ardyche condemned yesterday’s RCMP raid.

“The RCMP have raided their camps and are disrespecting their human rights, and disrespecting UNDRIP, and the hereditary chiefs want to protect their territories, and the LNG pipeline wants to go through their territories,” she said.

Ardyche said LNG is not a good transition fuel.

“We should not be investing time and money into promoting LNG, so I’m not in favour of the pipeline because I would like to have a livable future for my great-great grandchildren, and the pipeline is not going to help with that.”

She said there was quite a range of protesters, including some First Nations people.

Ardyke said that even if the government doesn’t listen to the protests, those opposed to the pipeline have an obligation to make their voices heard in support of people who are being oppressed and whose rights are being violated.

“Whether or not it makes a difference for the government, it makes a difference for all of us and people who actually care about our children’s future,” she said.

The protesters hung a banner in front of Courtenay City Hall that read, ‘Power to the Unist’ot’en Land Defenders.’

There are plans for another protest at 1:00pm tomorrow in front of Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard’s constituency office at 437 5th St.