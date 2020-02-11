Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard has a new role.



Premier John Horgan has appointed her as parliamentary secretary for seniors.

“Ronna-Rae Leonard has a strong record of getting results for her community,” Horgan said. “I know she will work diligently with the minister of health to make life better for seniors in our province.”

As parliamentary secretary for seniors, Leonard will work with Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, to improve and strengthen services for seniors, and ensure they receive dignified and quality care.

Leonard assumes responsibility for seniors from Anne Kang, who recently became minister of citizens’ services. Kang retains responsibility for multiculturalism.