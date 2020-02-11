Close-up of serious bearded IT support specialist standing by cabinet of mainframe and examining motherboard of server(Provided by NIC)

A new computer information system certificate is coming to North Island College.

It will include web scripting, database fundamentals and systems administration to prepare students to develop and manage modern information systems.

The college says it first started looking at the certificate after receiving feedback from employers in the region that there was a lack of qualified candidates to fill roles in the industry.

The program will combine theory with practical applied skills through hands-on lab exercises and projects.

NIC Computer Systems instructor Brian Koehler says “being able to put theory to practice is crucial in an industry like this, you need to be able to apply the theory and principles in real-world examples to see how they work.”

Once students complete the program they will be able to enter the workforce or continue their training through diploma and degree programs at other post-secondary institutions.

Interested students can learn more at an information session happening Tuesday, March 3rd from 5:30pm – 6:30 pm at the Campbell River campus.

To learn more, or to apply, visit NIC’s website.