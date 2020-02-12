BC Hydro says some planned power outages are coming this weekend.

Crews will be repairing old power poles in Port McNeill and Port Hardy on Saturday.

The outage will take place from 9:00am until 4:30pm.

It will affect a large number of residents in both communities.

Residents in Port Hardy will be affected if they live in the following areas:

On Gray Street

Granville Street

In the 7000 Block of Market Street;

And those living near 7005 Rupert Street

Customers living in Port McNeill will be affected on Saturday as well if they live in the following areas:

Camosun Crescent

Cantela Place

Cassiar Place

Catala Place

Chelohsin Crescent;

and Haddington Crescent

To see how you can better prepare your home for both planned and unexpected power outages, visit BC Hydro’s website.