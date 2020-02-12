Planned Outages on the way for BC Hydro customers
BC Hydro logo. (supplied by BC Hydro)
BC Hydro says some planned power outages are coming this weekend.
Crews will be repairing old power poles in Port McNeill and Port Hardy on Saturday.
The outage will take place from 9:00am until 4:30pm.
It will affect a large number of residents in both communities.
Residents in Port Hardy will be affected if they live in the following areas:
- On Gray Street
- Granville Street
- In the 7000 Block of Market Street;
- And those living near 7005 Rupert Street
Customers living in Port McNeill will be affected on Saturday as well if they live in the following areas:
- Camosun Crescent
- Cantela Place
- Cassiar Place
- Catala Place
- Chelohsin Crescent;
- and Haddington Crescent
To see how you can better prepare your home for both planned and unexpected power outages, visit BC Hydro’s website.