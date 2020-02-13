A woman is dead after a fire in a Port Hardy apartment building.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed that it was notified of a death involving a female in her 60s.

“Our investigation will look to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her unexpected death,” said spokesperson Andy Watson.

Port Hardy fire chief Brent Borg said crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.

“There was a significant amount of smoke damage to the building,” Borg added.

Borg said that the crews were called just after 1:00am this morning.

The fire was at a building on Granville Street.