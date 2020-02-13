Geoscience BC's high-resolution data focuses on mineral exploration and investment. (Supplied by Geoscience BC)

You’re invited to learn more about mineral exploration on the North Island.

Geoscience BC is hosting two open house events that will focus on the results from the Vancouver Island North Regional Project.

Released last month, the survey collected information about the magnetic properties of the rocks below the ground and the radiometric properties of rocks and soils near the surface.

It covers roughly 20 per cent of Vancouver Island (6,127 square kilometres) stretching from Port McNeill in the north to Tahsis in the southwest.

Geoscience BC staff will be at open houses in Port McNeill and Campbell River to share information on the project and answer any questions you may have.

Meetings begin at 5:30pm with short presentations, followed by discussion.

Light refreshments to be provided.

Consultant geophysicist Todd Ballantyne, who worked on the project, will be at the Campbell River meeting only.

The meetings are happening on the following locations:

Port McNeill

When: Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Where: Black Bear Resort, 1812 Campbell Way

Who: Open to anyone and free to attend. RSVP here

Campbell River

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Where: Campbell River Community Centre (Preschool Room – Room 5), 401 11 Avenue

Who: Open to anyone and free to attend. RSVP here

About Geoscience BC

It’s a not-for-profit society that generates independent, public geoscience research and data about B.C. ‘s minerals, energy and water resources.