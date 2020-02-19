Security photo of the suspect (Supplied by the Port Hardy RCMP)

The Port Hardy RCMP is asking for your help in finding what it calls a “bold car thief.”

Early Saturday morning a man was caught on security footage trying to open multiple cars before finding an unlocked one on Quatse Crescent. The man stole various key chains and $10.

He’s described as Indigenous, slim, in his early 20’s, and approximately 5’6. The RCMP is reminding you to lock your vehicles and to remove all valuables.

If you know anything about this crime or who is responsible you’re asked to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.