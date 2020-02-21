Baggies of what's believed to be cocaine (Supplied by the Port Hardy RCMP)

The Port Hardy RCMP is investigating two people following a drug bust.

It happened just after midnight on Monday. The RCMP says officers checked a vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 19 near Bear Cover Highway.

A 61-year-old Port Hardy man and a 41-year-old Port Alice woman were inside. The RCMP says the officers found an open liquor container as well as drug paraphernalia.

They searched man and found what is believed to be cocaine. A further search of the vehicle revealed more cocaine, a variety of pills, a large amount of cannabis, a loaded pistol and more than $12,000 in cash.

Both the man and woman have been released, with the facing a charge related to the gun. The RCMP says both of them may face more charges as the investigation into the drug offences continues.