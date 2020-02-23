One lucky person is getting the chance to attend one of the Marine Education & Research Society’s Marine Naturalist Courses this year thanks to a generous donor.

The organization posted to its Facebook Saturday explaining that someone will get the chance to take part in the course in either May or June at the Port McNeill or Campbell River location.

The financial support will pay for registration, a book for the course, two nights of hotel accommodations, and a social dinner.

Jackie Hildering, the Education Communications Director and Humpback Researcher with the Marine Education and Research Society says the organization is looking to give the spot to someone who really wants to go and can’t.

“It’s so unfortunate that finance would be a limitation to somebody being able to take this course so were thrilled that this allows us to be able to help give somebody this opportunity when not only does it make a difference to them, but the criteria is that it would make a difference for British Columbia marine conservation.

She added that the society wants to focus locally to get someone who might be under-represented into the course.

“We’re hoping that this actually sticks as local as possible and what were thinking of is that woman are still so misrepresented in the sciences but also that this could be coupled with aboriginal knowledge and specifically aboriginal youth. To have them have a louder and more amplified voice within marine conservation, that would be brilliant.”

The multi-day marine conservation course gives those interested in working (or hoping to work) as whale watch naturalists, kayak guides, and park staff a deeper knowledge of the natural history and conservation of BC’s marine mammals.

The Campell River course will take place from May 22nd to 24th at the Maritime Heritage Centre. The course in Port McNeill will start on June 5th and wrap up on the 7th at the Gatehouse Theatre.

The deadline to apply for the bursary is March 20th at 11:45pm and the recipient will be contacted by April 3rd. You can apply by clicking here.