BC Ferries has a new Chief Financial Officer.

Jill Sharland will take on the role of vice president and CFO starting on March 2.

She takes the reins from current vice president and CFO Alana Gallagher, who is retiring after 25 years of service.

In her new roles, Sharland will be leading and overseeing accounting and reporting, financial operations, payroll, treasury, risk and insurance, financial planning and analysis, tariff and revenue, internal audit and corporate services.

She will also share responsibility for government and regulatory affairs.

The company’s president and CEO, Mark Collins, said Sharland has a proven track record of success and “will be a welcome addition to our management team.”

“Sharland brings extensive experience as a financial executive specializing in strategic and operational planning and financial decision support in fast-paced, capital intensive and customer-driven industries,” BC Ferries said in a release.

Most recently as a CFO in the medical industry, Ms. Sharland also has experience in the aviation and telecommunications industries.

Sharland is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Queens University as well as an Honors Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology and Physiology from Western University.