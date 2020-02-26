Over eight days, the team is relay-running to raise funds and awareness for mental health supports for military members and first responders. (Wounded Warriors, Facebook)

The Wounded Warriors are making their way down island.

Over eight days, the team is relay-running to raise funds and awareness for mental health supports for military members and first responders.

Their fundraising total as of last night was $95,700.

Their goal is $250,000.

The Warriors started their journey Sunday in Port Hardy and will finish up March 1st in Victoria.

They’re running from Campbell River to the Comox Valley tomorrow, and heading south to Port Alberni on Thursday.

Wounded Warriors Canada offers programs designed for veterans, first responders and their families, and 100 per cent of the funds donated from Vancouver Island stay on the island.