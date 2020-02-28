Zeballos village office (Supplied by the Village of Zeballos)

Zeballos is getting provincial cash to help assess its housing needs.

A total of $14,548 is going to the village which is among 50 municipalities and nine regional districts receiving grants.

This follows the second intake of applications that closed on Nov. 29th of last year.

The province is investing $1.7 million, to help communities collect and analyze data for the reports.

They will identify affordable housing, rental housing, and housing for seniors, those at risk of homelessness, families, and people with special needs.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, said these housing needs reports “are a way to gather important information as we partner with local governments to create the right housing for people in communities of all sizes around the province.”

“The wave of enthusiasm and interest in applying for this grant tells us that local governments are eager to collect this information to help them build vibrant, thriving communities,” she added.

In 2018, the province announced a $5 million investment over three years (2019-21) to help local governments collect and analyze data about their communities.

The data is then combined with provincial data about household income and demographics to complete a housing needs report.

The reports will help inform council decisions about development proposals and help determine what kind of housing is needed in neighbourhoods.

Thirty-one applications were approved for this year’s funding allocation.

The fund is administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM).

Many of the successful applicants submitted proposals that include engagement with First Nations, neighbouring communities, housing providers and other stakeholders to gain a better understanding of the housing needs for their community.