An investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Port McNeill continues.

Last month, Port McNeill RCMP searched homes on Quatsino Crescent and Beach Drive.

They were joined by officers from Island District General Investigations Services and Police Service Dog ‘Lady’ of the Island District Roving Traffic Unit.

The search resulted in a large quantity of suspected illicit drugs and evidence of drug trafficking, along with a prohibited gun being seized.

Three men were arrested and have since been released.

The investigation first started in December, when the RCMP searched homes and arrested three people.

They also seized drugs and a prohibited gun.

It targeted what the RCMP describes as “local area drug traffickers.”

Over a two-month period, investigators have been gathering evidence to support charges against those involved.

Port McNeill RCMP Cpl. Nathan Lingley said at this point no charges have been laid, “but we are working with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada to determine appropriate charges, which may include firearms and drug trafficking offences.”

“We are committed to identifying and targeting those who put our community at risk by bringing in illicit drugs and trafficking it on the streets of Port McNeill,” Lingley added.

Port McNeil RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Andy Phillips thanked the partners in this investigation, “without whom we would not have achieved the level of success we did.”

“A special thanks to the Island District Roving Traffic Unit, Police Service Dog ‘Lady and her handler for their invaluable assistance,” Phillips said.