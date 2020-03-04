There’s a wind warning in effect for North Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says an approaching frontal system will move onto the B.C. coast tonight. Ahead of the front, southeast winds of 80 to 100 km/h will develop this evening then ease overnight. For Haida Gwaii, strong winds will veer to the southwest overnight before diminishing on Thursday.

The strong winds may cause damage by tossing loose objects around or cause tree branches to break. Secure any loose items on your property.