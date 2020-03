Check your pockets, you might be rich.

A BC/49 ticket sold in Courtenay for last night’s draw is worth $2 million. The winning numbers are 2, 7, 14, 17, 30, and 33 with the bonus being 37.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation says that it was the only jackpot-winning ticket sold, meaning all of the prize money is going to that ticket holder. The lucky winner has up to one year to claim the prize.