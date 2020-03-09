Schools across northern and western Vancouver Island are getting a provincial funding boost.

All told, nearly $5 million is being put towards upgrade projects for School Districts 72, 84 and 85.

North Island MLA Claire Trevena is welcoming the infusion of provincial funding.

Trevena said North Island students are “going to see more green, efficient and safe learning spaces” thanks to the funding.

The Campbell River School District (SD 72) is receiving $2,224,015 in funding for projects, including:

School Enhancement Program

Southgate Middle School – heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ( HVAC) upgrades

Quadra Elementary and Timberline Secondary – Roof replacement

Carbon Neutral Capital Program

Ecole Willow Point Elementary – Boiler upgrade

Bus Acquisition Program – five new buses

The Vancouver Island West School District (SD 84) is receiving $1,018,971 for projects, including:

School Enhancement Program

Captain Meares Elem-Secondary – Air handler upgrades

Kyuquot Elementary Secondary – Roof replacement

Carbon Neutral Capital Program

Ray Watkins Elementary – LED lighting upgrades

Bus Acquisition Program – Two new buses

The Vancouver Island North School District (SD 85) is receiving $1,701,748 for projects, including:

School Enhancement Program

North Island Secondary – HVAC upgrades

Bus Acquisition Program

Two new buses

These funding programs are part of a $217.7-million investment under the Annual Facilities Grant (AFG), School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program, Building Envelope Program and Bus Acquisition Program.

This year’s funding is $32.3-million more than it was in 2016/17.

The NDP government says it has added an extra $2.2 billion in operating funding over 2016/17 levels and created a $2.8 billion school capital budget to build, seismically upgrade, and expand K-12 schools.

It also delivered an annual playground fund, delivering an additional $5 million a year to districts across the province.