Fifty-eight-year-old David Christiaans is currently listed as missing out of Ontario. He was last seen in Port Hardy, at the Pioneer Inn on Dec. 31, 2019. (Supplied by the Port Hardy RCMP)

The Port Hardy RCMP is on the lookout for a missing man.

Fifty-eight-year-old David Christiaans is currently listed as missing out of Ontario.

He was last seen in Port Hardy, at the Pioneer Inn on Dec. 31, 2019.

There was also a possible sighting of Christiaans sleeping in his vehicle the afternoon of Jan. 1st on Holberg Road, just outside of Port Hardy.

He’s Caucasian with hazel eyes and grey hair. He stands six-foot-two tall and weighs 181 pounds.

Surveillance photos of Christiaans taken in a bank in Victoria on Dec. 26 of last year shows he was wearing jeans, a tan baseball cap, and a brown multi coloured top.

Christiaans walks with a distinct shuffle due to a previous work injury.

He was last seen driving his brown four-door Toyota Echo with Ontario license plate CCFR355.

Christiaans last spoke to his family last September.

If you know where Christiaans is, you’re asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestoppers.ca.

They are open 24/7.