UPDATE: The RCMP says David Gourdine has been found safe and sound is thanking the public for its help.

The Port Hardy RCMP is asking for help in finding a missing man.

David Gourdine was last seen leaving his Port Hardy home at roughly 5:00pm on March 8th.

The 63-year-old was driving a 2006 red Honda Ridgeline truck with British Columbia licence plate AE3 861.

Gourdine is Caucasian and stands six-foot-two inches tall. He’s 120 pounds with a very slim build.

He has short grey hair and a grey mustache, and green/brown eyes.

He walks with a metal cane.

Gourdine doesn’t have a cellphone.

He was last seen wearing a jacket with KWAKIUTL written on its back. He was also wearing black hightop shoes, light grey jogging pants and a ball cap.

Police say Gourdine’s family is “very concerned for his health and well-being.”

Anyone with information on Gourdine’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at (250) 949-6335.