UPDATE: Missing Port Hardy man found
David Gourdine (Supplied by Amie Jalava)
UPDATE: The RCMP says David Gourdine has been found safe and sound is thanking the public for its help.
The Port Hardy RCMP is asking for help in finding a missing man.
David Gourdine was last seen leaving his Port Hardy home at roughly 5:00pm on March 8th.
The 63-year-old was driving a 2006 red Honda Ridgeline truck with British Columbia licence plate AE3 861.
David Gourdine was last known to be driving a 2006 red Honda Ridgeline truck, similar to the one in this photo. (Supplied by the Port Hardy RCMP)
Gourdine is Caucasian and stands six-foot-two inches tall. He’s 120 pounds with a very slim build.
He has short grey hair and a grey mustache, and green/brown eyes.
He walks with a metal cane.
Gourdine doesn’t have a cellphone.
He was last seen wearing a jacket with KWAKIUTL written on its back. He was also wearing black hightop shoes, light grey jogging pants and a ball cap.
Police say Gourdine’s family is “very concerned for his health and well-being.”
Anyone with information on Gourdine’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at (250) 949-6335.