VIJHL playoff action from last year involving the Campbell River Storm (in white) at Rod Brind A'Mour Arena from April 2nd, 2019. (Vista stock photo)

COVID-19 fears are putting the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs on hold.

In a statement from BC Hockey Chief Executive Officer Barry Petrachenko, the playoff series between the Oceanside Generals and the Campbell River Storm is being postponed until Saturday in Parksville.

Games impacted included yesterday’s match-up and the one that was supposed to be played this Friday.

The VIJHL along with BC Hockey made the announcement yesterday.

Petrachenko said the postponement “is precautionary.”

“With the ongoing international health situation involving COVID-19 (Coronavirus), extra precaution is being administered,” Petrachenko said.

“Currently no player or staff member on either team has been diagnosed with COVID-19, however, several players are self-isolating for influenza-like symptoms on the recommendation of public health officials.”

He added that the VIJHL, in consultation with BC Hockey and the Island Health Authority “are taking the measures to be extremely cautious in situations with any illnesses.”

“The health and safety of our participants is our priority,” he said.

The VIJHL and BC Hockey will give updates, including the re-scheduled dates of games, when they become available.

Currently, no other league playoff games or BC Hockey Championships have been postponed.

“BC Hockey is working closely with Hockey Canada and the provincial and regional health authorities to monitor all situations daily,” Petrachenko said.

The two teams are working together to reschedule the series. Dates and times for the games should be out shortly.