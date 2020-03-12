Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Vancouver Island has its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

It was among the seven new cases in British Columbia that Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer, announced today.

The patient is a man in his 60s who recently took a trip to Egypt. He’s currently in self-isolation in his home.

Officials won’t be able to confirm if the man has COVID-19 for sure until his test results from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg come back.

Dr. Henry wouldn’t say exactly where the man lives, only that he resides within the Island Health region. She said it’s standard practice to only give the patient’s health authority.