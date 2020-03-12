Time is running out to have your say on the future of the coastal ferry system.

You have until March 20th to fill out an online questionnaire.

The province is looking for feedback on what you want coastal ferry service to like 20, 30, or even 40 years down the road.

Questions include things like how often you use the ferries, and how often you bring your vehicle onboard.

The government will use the comments to shape the vision for the future of ferry services in British Columbia.

When the public consultation launched on Feb. 2, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the time is now to plan for the future of ferry services in the province.

“Yes we know that ferries connect communities but what is it that’s important? Is it the whole issue of affordability, the issue of access,” Trevena said.

“What is important for us as a province and people who live in coastal communities and work in coastal communities the businesses that operate in coastal communities. What is important to them?”

The survey includes four themes:

How well does Theme #1 – “A coastal ferry system should support efficient end-to-end travel” – reflect your vision for the future of coastal ferry service in British Columbia?

How well does Theme #2 – “A coastal ferry system should be equitable and accessible” – reflect your vision for the future of coastal ferry service in British Columbia?

How well does Theme #3 – “A coastal ferry system should mitigate and be responsive to climate change” – reflect your vision for the future of coastal ferry service in British Columbia?

How well does Theme #4 – “A coastal ferry system should reflect values of coastal communities” – reflect your vision for the future of coastal ferry service in British Columbia?

Click here to fill out the questionnaire.