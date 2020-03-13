Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A referral-only COVID-19 screening clinic is now open in Victoria.

The organization says it’s actively working to open COVID-19 referral-only screening clinics in other regions of the island, including Nanaimo, Campbell River and the Comox Valley.

Testing is by appointment for people who have been referred by their primary care provider or an 811 nurse.

If you have symptoms like a new fever, dry cough, and difficulty breathing, you’re asked to call your doctor or 811.

A triage nurse at the clinic will then assess referred patients over the phone to see if an appointment is needed.

Island Health stresses that it’s important that you don’t call or go to the clinic unless you’ve been referred by a doctor or an 811 nurse.

You’re also asked to avoid unnecessary visits to emergency departments.

If you are concerned you may have been exposed to, or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you should call your doctor or 811 first for assessment and direction.

If you are experiencing an emergency and require immediate medical attention, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control is the recommended resource for current information. Click here to access its website.

Island Health also has frequently updated information on its website.

While there are confirmed cases in the province, the risk to British Columbians and Vancouver Islanders remains low.

The province announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total number in B.C. to 64.