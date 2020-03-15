The Port Hardy RCMP is looking for the owner of a lost bag.

Police were called to Hardy Bay Drugstore on Friday for a brown satchel that had been abandoned.

It contained four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000.

“Thankfully, the owner of the bag was very helpful and also left his identification with his contact information and address,” police say. “The Port Hardy RCMP is requesting the individual contact the local detachment should he want to explain the large quantities of money and drugs in his bag.”

Police add that “the cocaine will be destroyed and the money has been seized and is in the process of being sent to civil forfeiture.”