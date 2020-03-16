The Mount Washington Alpine Ski Resort has decided to suspend operations until further notice.

The popular destination made the announcement this morning.

“Mount Washington Alpine Resort has made the decision to suspend all winter operations effective Monday, March 16th. The resort will not open as scheduled today as we await an update from the Prime Minister regarding efforts to take more drastic measures to stem the virus’s spread. The duration of this suspension is not known at this time. We will reassess daily, even hourly, as things continue to evolve rapidly,” read the statement on its website.

“This was a difficult decision for many reasons, not the least of which is so many of our loyal guests have expressed their appreciation and passion regarding the opportunity to be able to ski and snowboard even during the crisis.”

“This is an extraordinary set of circumstances and while we regret this sudden action we are committed to being part of the solution to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis,” the resort added.

This announcement comes just one day after Mount Washington said it was “fully operational and the skiing is excellent”.

We have reached out to the resort for further comment.

To get the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 for Mount Washington, click here.