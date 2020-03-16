North Island College is going to stay open for now, but students might see a change in how they are taught moving forward.

President John Bowman says it will be making sure students are able to finish their classes this semester.

“We are focused on enabling students to complete their learning using alternate modes of delivery and modification of methods where appropriate and possible. Our priority is to have students achieve essential learning outcomes given the unusual and evolving circumstances.”

The school says for now unless notified otherwise, students should be attending their classes as scheduled to learn from instructors what their alternate forms of completion and delivery may look like.

It also added that currently no cases of COVID-19 are confirmed to be within any of its campuses, and no recommendation has come from the province to close down schools.

For all NIC students, the most up-to-date COVID-19 actions will be sent via email and will be available on the school’s website.