All Vancouver Island Health facilities now have visitor restrictions in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Island Health says to keep patients, families and staff safe it’s limiting the number of visitors entering its facilities buildings.

Effective immediately, and until further notice, one adult caregiver or support person will be allowed in emergency departments, intensive care areas, perinatal units, inpatient areas, primary and urgent care areas, and outpatient clinics.

Two adult caregivers or support persons will be allowed in neonatal ICU areas, inpatient pediatric and adult areas, and long-term care homes.

For palliative and end of life areas, Island Health says it will accommodate patient and family needs and consult with Infection Prevention and Control.

No visitor with COVID-19 symptoms including a fever, cough, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat or diarrhea will be allowed to visit any of Island Health facilities.

The health authority says anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who has been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19 during the last 14 days, must not visit patients in any Island Health facility or long-term care facility.

Special patient navigators have been put in place at all facilities across the Vancouver Island Health region to make sure visitors are aware of the restrictions.

To get the most up-to-date information for COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, visit Island Health’s website.