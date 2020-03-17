Anyone who attended the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver earlier this month is being asked to self-isolate.

The announcement comes from Vancouver Coastal Health after a number of COVID-19 cases related to the conference have been identified.

It took place at the Vancouver Convention Centre on March 5th, 6th and 7th.

The conference hosted close to 15,000 people from all over the country and parts of the United States.

VCH says as long as participants of the conference remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, they can return to work after March 22nd.

Those who show any mild respiratory symptoms, however, should self-isolate at home for 14 days from when symptoms are first noticed.