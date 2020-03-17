Kindergarten to Grade 12 students in British Columbia are getting a big extension to spring break.

Classes have been suspended indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement earlier today.

This comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told Canadians that they should be staying home if possible.

Students will not lose any progress they’ve made this year, however.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said all students who are set to graduate, or who are on pace to move on to the next grade, will do so.