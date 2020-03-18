Sign for the District of Port Hardy (Supplied by District of Port Hardy, Facebook)

Buildings and recreational facilities across Port Hardy are shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until further notice, the municipal hall and the public works yard will be closed to the public.

Council and committee meetings are still happening, but they’ll be limited to council and staff only.

If you want to view a committee meeting or listen via phone, call the office at 250-949-6665 to arrange.

Regular council meetings are already streamed online.

District facilities including the pool, arena, civic centre, curling club, harbour offices and fire hall will remain closed to the public until the end of March.

The Vancouver Island Regional Library and the Port Hardy Visitor Centre have also closed their doors.

Contractors needing to access staff at the municipal hall or public works are required to phone ahead.

If you need to pay a bill or drop off/pick up an application call the office at 250-949-6665 to arrange a time or alternative means.

As well, building inspection services will be limited.

Staff will be able to process building permit applications as they are received.

If you need to speak to the inspector, call the office to speak over the phone or to arrange an in-person meeting.

“On-site inspections will be evaluated and are not guaranteed while we ensure the safety of our staff,” district CAO Allison McCarrick said.

“We encourage everyone to respect the requirements of the Health Authorities and the recommendations of the province in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Visit the BC Centre of Disease Control (bccdc.ca) or call 1-888-COVID19 to learn more about COVID-19, including prevention measures and when to seek medical attention.