Save-On-Foods is now offering seniors-only shopping hours.

Starting today, all stores are open from 7:00am to 8:00am exclusively for seniors, people with disabilities, and those most vulnerable.

It’s one of a number of measures the grocery store chain is taking to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and keep items on its shelves.

Save-On-Foods is also enforcing a limit on high-demand items such as toilet paper. The company vows that it won’t be raising prices in response to the pandemic.

The stores are also cutting back their hours, from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

Save-On-Foods says capping hours “will give employees extra time to clean and sanitize and restock shelves while giving front-line workers a chance to recharge their batteries.”

The grocery chain is also encouraging those customers who can shop in-store to do so and leave the online shopping services available to those who are not able to get to the store.

“It is not business as usual and my amazing team of 21,000 team members has a big job to do as they work around the clock to replenish the items our customers need,” Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones said.