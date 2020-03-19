There’s a lot of luck going around in these parts.

Someone from the North Island won the Guaranteed Prize of $1 million in Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw

This is the third big win in the region in the last two weeks.

A BC/49 ticket sold in Courtenay for the March 4th draw is worth $2 million.

And seven friends from Campbell River won the Guaranteed Prize of $1-million in the March 11th Lotto 6/49 draw.

In other British Columbia Lottery Corporation news, it’s temporarily closing its prize payout centres in Kamloops and Vancouver.

The closure is in effect as of 4:30pm today.

BCLC made this decision in order to protect its players and staff given the advice the Provincial Health Officer has provided to the public in relation to social distancing.

BCLC lottery products remain available for purchase online at Playnow.com, the BCLC Lotto! App and at lottery retailers across the province.

For those who wish to claim or have tickets that are close to expiry, BCLC is implementing alternative prize claim processes during this temporary closure period.

Ticket-holders of lottery prizes between $1- $200 can redeem at a lottery retailer across B.C., excluding casinos, bars and pubs, while they remain closed.

Some may have the ability to pay prizes up to $2,000, however most retailers don’t keep that kind of cash on hand for security reasons.

For other prizes, please contact BCLC Customer Support at 1-866-815-0222 for prize claim processing information.

In the short term, players may wish to keep their winning tickets in a safe place.

All tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw. The expiry date for Scratch & Win is printed on the back of the ticket. Players are reminded to sign their tickets for their protection.