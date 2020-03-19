The British Columbia government announced 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today.

That brings the provincial total to 271, 22 of which are on Vancouver Island. As has been standard practice for the government so far, it did not announce where exactly those 22 cases are.

There was also one more death from COVID-19, related to the ongoing outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. So far, five people have completely recovered from the illness, with most of the rest doing well.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was stern about maintaining social distancing today, calling it “non-optional” and the best way to help keep as many people safe during this pandemic.