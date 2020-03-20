You can’t walk into any of the BC SPCA’s shelters anymore.

It’s all in an effort to protect staff, volunteers and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Except for appointments for adoptions and emergency surrenders, there will be no public access to SPCA facilities,” the SPCA says. “However, staff and volunteers will continue to be on-site caring for the animals.”

It’s also going to keep up with providing emergency treatment and on-going care for animals who come into its custody through cruelty investigations.

Staff shortages and the need to limit the number of people in shelters has reduced the SPCA’s normal service capacity.

“Maintaining the flow of animals into new, loving homes will enable us to continue helping new animals at risk, even with limited staffing,” the SPCA adds.

If you’re interested in adopting, you’re encouraged to view available animals on this website.