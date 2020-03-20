The Port Hardy RCMP is making a few changes aimed at protecting everyone.

The Community Police Office is going to be closed to the public starting on Monday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. This closure will be in place until further notice.

All front counter services including but not limited to; Civilian Fingerprinting Services, Criminal Record or Police Information checks and found property will not be done for the time being. The RCMP is also asking anyone who has symptoms like fever, coughing and difficulty breathing to not go to the detachment or any police services building.

The changes do not affect 911 service or non-emergency calls to 250-949-6335. Both of those services continue to be offered 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The Port Hardy RCMP says its priority “continues to be community safety and security and we are taking these measures to help ensure core policing duties will not be impacted. We appreciate your continued support and understanding.”