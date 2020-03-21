United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island (UWCNVI) is launching Local Love in a Global Crisis Fund.

It’s aimed to bring more awareness to the underserved populations during the COVID-19 crisis.

UWCNVI is asking you to help support the vulnerable and frontline agencies as it continues to coordinate community and social service supports in response to the outbreak.

“These are unprecedented times but we are well-positioned to help those who need it most,” says Executive Director Signy Madden. “We are mobilizing our resources to best serve our communities and help to keep our neighbours safe and healthy. As many local agencies alter their operations or close their doors, vulnerable populations are at increased risk.”

She adds that her team is “working with United Ways across the country and province to act quickly to respond to what is happening in our communities across the island.”

Working with community partners, UWCNVI plans to focus on vulnerable seniors, food security and basic needs, mental health supports and the safety of underserved populations.

United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island will first prioritize urgent needs and then work on the delivery of important products and services.

If you’d like to learn more or donate to the crisis fund, visit this website.