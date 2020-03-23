Island Health is adjusting the hours at outpatient labs across Vancouver Island while temporarily closing others.

It’s in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The goal is to support the Provincial Health Officer’s directions around social distancing and to ensure laboratory staff and supplies are best positioned to respond to the virus.

The changes take effect tomorrow (See attachments for updated changes, hours, and closures).

Services will be focused on collecting medically necessary samples.

Patients with urgent needs or standing orders for lab work will be accommodated at the nearest available Island Health or LifeLabs location.

If you are requiring non-urgent lab tests you’re asked to postpone your visits until normal service levels resume.

In coordination with LifeLabs, Island Health says it will ensure people in all communities on Vancouver Island have an option to access lab services.

These changes are only temporary and will remain in effect for an indefinite amount of time, as necessary to respond to COVID-19.

To ensure you are aware of the most recent information around hours and which location is available to you, check out the Medical Laboratory Locations page at islandhealth.ca or call 1-877-370-8355.