Another day brings dozens of more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 42 new positives today, bringing the grand total to 659.

The total on Vancouver Island now stands at 47, up three from yesterday.

There was also one more death, at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, for a total of 14 now.

The good news that the number of recovered patients has increased by 10, bringing that number to 183.