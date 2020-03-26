A Comox man is facing a $10,000 fine for cutting down a tree that had a bald eagle nest in it.

He recently pleaded guilty in Courtenay Provincial Court in connection with the March 2019 incident.

Destroying an eagle nest is an offence under the BC Wildlife Act.

The Conservation Officer Service says that an eagle nest and perch trees within sight of key food sources “are critical habitat for these magnificent birds.”

The service says that urban development on the east coast of Vancouver Island has, over time, increased pressure and reduced suitable nest site options.

“This, in turn, has increased the need for strict protection of key eagle nest trees and habitat,” the service added.