High Sensitive Smoke Areas are shown in yellow (Screenshot from the Government of BC's website)

The provincial government is issuing open burning restrictions for parts of the North Island.

It applies to Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Alert Bay, Port Alice, Sayward and surrounding areas.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy made the decision effective immediately for all High Smoke Sensitivity Zones across the province.

The ban is going to be in effect until at least April 15th and it’s all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As cases of novel coronavirus in B.C. continue to increase, the BC Centre for Disease Control recommends implementing measures that help to reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province,” the Strathcona Regional District says. “There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution increases susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune function.”

No new fires may be started and no additional material can be added to existing fires.

Campfires that are less than 50 centimetres used for heat, cooking or recreational purposes using firewood are still allowed.

A zoomable map of the areas affected by the ban can be viewed on this website.