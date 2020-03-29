Concept image of the Port Hardy Multiplex, courtesy the District of Port Hardy.

It’s a no-go for Port Hardy’s highly anticipated Multiplex Pool Project.

The district says “unfortunately, we have been advised that we were not selected for funding.”

It appreciates the public’s patience as it “awaited notification regarding the grant application for the Multiplex Pool Project from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure – Community, Culture and Recreation Program.”

Council will be going over alternatives and opportunities in the coming months to address the ageing infrastructure that kicked off the project in the first place.

“We thank all of you for your continued support and we will work on a positive solution for all North Island Communities,” the district adds.