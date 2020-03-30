Canada’s Minister of National Defence says when Canada needs their armed forces, they are always there. Harjit Sajjan said that up to 24-thousand regular and reserve force members across the Canadian Armed Forces are ready to provide support as needed. He emphasized that particular attention is being given to Indigenous, northern and arctic communities because of their unique needs. Sajjan adds the Navy is also ready to respond to coastal communities. Troops have been sequestered to ensure that once needed they can provide specialist capabilities like medical, logistics or engineering assistance. Sajjan reaffirmed that as of today he has yet to receive any formal request for assistance.

**With files from Mo Fahim