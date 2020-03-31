Campbell River RCMP looking for man missing since last Friday. (Supplied by the Campbell River RCMP)

The Campbell River RCMP is searching for a missing man.

Bernard Eberlien hasn’t been seen since last Friday in Campbell River.

He’s approximately 60 years old and has grey hair with blond tips, and blue eyes.

Eberlien stands five-foot-six-inches tall and weighs 166 pounds.

If you know where Eberlien is, or if you saw him on March 27th, you’re asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.