Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia has reached 1000.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced 43 new ones this afternoon, bringing the total in B.C to 1013.

The total on Vancouver Island still stands at 67, with no new cases reported.

Five more deaths were announced, bringing that total to 24.

Dr.Henry also says of the 1013 cases, 507 people have fully recovered.