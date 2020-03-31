Sayward Clean Up Days are on hold.

They were set for April 18th and 19th, but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Comox Strathcona Waste Management Service is committed to hosting three events this year.

The service plans to go ahead with its July event unless otherwise noted.

If you have access to the municipal curbside collection and recycling program, you’re asked to hold off using the landfill at this time.

If you don’t have curbside pickup, you should limit their visits to yard and essential waste only, and expect the following operational changes at the Campbell River Landfill:

No cash will be accepted – payment by credit or debit card only;

There will be limited drop off stalls to comply with physical distancing requirements;

Only two vehicles will have access to the recycling depot at any one time;

Opening times may be delayed to allow for the disinfection of all equipment

The Sayward Recycling Depot is open.

You’re asked to use physical distancing when heading to the depot to avoid the spread of disease, and to ensure your material is sorted properly.

You can find more about the service here.