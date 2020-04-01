North Island College’s spring and summer courses are going to be delivered digitally.

This is to ensure students can continue to learn amid the COVID-19 crisis.

You won’t have to be on campus to finish your courses or take exams if you’re registered in either of the two seven-week sessions beginning May 4th or July 6th.

This also applies to students registered in the 14-week term starting May 4th.

“Students in trades, technical, health, human services, professional photography and other cohort-based programs will receive information about their program completion directly from their instructor,” says Lisa Domae, executive vice-president, academic and chief operating officer.

The college’s student services can be reached by phone and online to support students from wherever they may be.

This includes Advising, Financial Aid, Counselling, Student Employment Services, Office of Global Engagement, Library and Learning Commons, and Accessible Learning services.