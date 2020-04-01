Island Health is temporarily suspending pay parking.

Starting today and until further notice, you can park for free at all health authority owned and operated sites.

It’s a new measure to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Island Health pay parking machines have screens and buttons, which can potentially transmit the virus.

The health authority also points out that suspending pay parking also supports physical distancing measures.

Island Health is also temporarily suspending payroll deductions for parking fees.

BC Transit ProPASS is doing the same for staff and medical staff.

It’s status quo for places like Courtenay, Campbell River, and Port Hardy, however. No facilities north of Nanaimo have pay parking.