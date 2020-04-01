Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are now 1066 confirmed COVID-19 cases in British Columbia.

The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced 53 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 72, four more than yesterday’s numbers.

One additional death has been announced, bringing that total to 25.

Dr. Henry also says of the 1066 cases in the province, close to 57 per cent, or 606 people, have fully recovered.

As of yesterday, the province has conducted over 43,000 COVID-19 tests.