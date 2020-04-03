Canada Helps has launched two new COVID-19 Cause Funds to give Canadians a streamlined way to donate to support frontline workers and all their favorite charities.

The Hospital and Healthcare Fund and the Community Care fund were announced yesterday.

In a phone interview with Vista Radio news reporter Mo Fahim, Director for Charity Engagement Jacob O’Conner explained how these cause funds make it easier to reach more charities with less effort, “It’s a collective of registered charities that are responding to COVID (19) and it’s an innovative way for Canadians to support efforts to respond on a broader scale with one single donation.”

O’Conner also noted that all donations to the COVID-19 Healthcare and Hospital Fund as well as the Community Care Fund will be doubled thanks to Gore Mutual Fund matching up to $2-million.

“Just yesterday (Wednesday, April 2nd) there has been over $220-thousand dollars raised in the Healthcare and Hospital Fund and in the Community Care fund we are at $225-thousand raised in just a day, so there has been a pretty huge immediate response.”

This brings the total amount raised in just one day for both funds to just under half a million dollars. O’Conner also mentioned how statistics from last year are showing that the rate of donations sent by Canadians has been flattening lately. He said these funds are a really good way to consider donating especially in these times as most of the country is staying at home thinking “How can I help?”

You can go here and click on the top tab to donate.